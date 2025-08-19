Pinkvilla Predicts: Opening day Hindi net box office collections of Param Sundari, Jolly LLB 3, Baaghi 4, The Bengal Files and more

War 2 released over the last weekend and it has sealed itself a disappointing fate. The film packed an underwhelming weekend and came crashing down on Monday. Coolie has performed better. Its Hindi collections can be seen as fair. It's global numbers so far can be seen as exceptional. But with the drops that it is seeing over the weekdays, things don't look too good. However, it will end as one of the highest grossing Kollywood movies of all time, nonetheless.

The Hindi Audiences Shall Be Spoiled For Choices With Big Exciting Releases Starting From Param Sundari

The exhibitors now have their eyes on the upcoming releases now. It is going to be a busy end to the year. But the focus, for the time being, is on the films of the next one month. Four well-sized Hindi movies, namely Param Sundari, Baaghi 4, The Bengal Files and Jolly LLB 3, are set to release in the next one month. There can be a Hollywood breakouts in the form of Conjuring 4. Then there'll be massive films from October like Kantara: Chapter 1 (Hindi), Thama and more. Farhan Akhar's war film 12 Bahadur can surprise, and then the year will end with Dhurandhar, The Raja Saab (Hindi), Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela's untitled next with Anurag Basu, Alpha and of course, Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Pinkvilla Predicts The Opening Day Of Upcoming Films

1. Param Sundari: Rs 10.00 Crore to Rs 11.00 Crore (Release Date: August 29, 2025)

Directed by Tushar Jalota and starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, this Maddock Films' release has generated good excitement, thanks to its well-cut teaser and soulful songs. The movie will get good screens since the run of War 2 and Coolie in Hindi will have come to an end. With good reviews, the movie can flirt with the double digits on the opening day. It does not have an open run with big releases from 5th September. But if it strikes a chord with the audience, it can continue being a nice counter-programming option, even in week 2.

2. Baaghi 4: Rs 8.00 Crore to Rs 9.00 Crore (Release Date: September 5, 2025)

Baaghi 4 is the fourth installment of the Baaghi franchise. It stars Tiger Shroff, along with Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu and others. The trailer of the movie is gory, and those expecting an action feast should be getting one. However, the trailer has not been received as well as it should have, by the larger section of the audience. A clash with The Bengal Files won't be helping and then, of course there also is Conjuring 4 which will have its own dedicated audience. We expect the movie to take a Rs 8.00 - 9.00 crore start.

3. The Bengal Files: Rs 2.50 to Rs 3 Crore (Release Date: September 5, 2025)

Vivek Agnihotri is back with The Bengal Files. The film that focuses on the atrocities of the Hindus in West Bengal in the pre-Independence era, has an intrigue around it. The response from exclusively held screenings abroad has been promising, if th opinion of the target audience is anything to go by. We expect the movie to take a Rs 2.50 - 3 crore net start, with a chance to sustain in the days to follow.

4. Jolly LLB 3: Rs 20.00 Crore to Rs 22.00 Crore (Release Date: September 19, 2025)

Subhash Kapoor's Jolly LLB 3 starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi among others is seen as the biggest and most exciting film of September 2025 for the Hindi audiences. The teaser has been unanimously loved and the other promos are going to release in the next couple of weeks. This comedy threequel looks to take a Rs 20.00 - 22.00 crore opening. In short, it has chances to be one of Akshay Kumar's top 5 openers.

5. 12 Bahadur: Rs 3.00 to Rs 4.00 Crore (Release Date: November 21, 2025)

Farhan Akhtar returns back to acting with 12 Bahadur. The first promo of the movie is promising. There is lack of star power, which may curb it from taking a big opening. But it can have a strong word of mouth. We, based on the first promo, predict a Rs 3.00 to 4.00 crore.

6. Dhurandhar: Rs 20.00 Crore to Rs 22 Crore (Release Date: December 5, 2025)

Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Oberoi, Sanjay Dutt and many other loved actors, seems like a high octane espionage thriller. The movie clashes with The Raja Saab and Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj's untitled next. We estimate an opening of Rs 20.00 crore to Rs 22 crore net. It will be most preferred movie option of December 5, but it will have to sustain well till the end of the year, for a favourable verdict. It is among the most expensive Indian movies.

7. The Raja Saab: Rs 10.00 Crore to Rs 12.00 Crore (Release Date: December 5, 2025)

The Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi, and starring Prabhas is a romantic-action-horror film. Co-starring Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan and Sanjay Dutt, the film looks to take a modest Rs 10.00 crore to Rs 12.00 crore net start. It will most likely be the second most preferred Hindi movie option on 5th December. But it shall, unquestionably, be the biggest opener of the day if all languages are considered.

The Day 1 India Box Office Prediction Of Indian Movies In Hindi Is As Under

Sr. No Date Movie India Net Hindi Prediction 1 August 29 Param Sundari Rs 10.00 - Rs 11.00 crore 2 September 5 Baaghi 4 Rs 8.00 - Rs 9.00 crore 3 September 5 The Bengal Files Rs 2.50 - Rs 3.00 crore 4 September 19 Jolly LLB 4 Rs 20.00 - Rs 22.00 crore 5 November 21 12 Bahadur Rs 3.00 - Rs 4.00 crore 6 December 5 Dhurandhar Rs 20.00 - Rs 22.00 crore 7 December 5 The Raja Saab Rs 10.00 - Rs 12.00 crore

*Estimates for Thama will be shared next week

Which upcoming movie of 2025 excites you the most?

