Mahavatar Narsimha 4th Monday Hindi Box Office: Hombale's film nets Rs 1.5 crore, gets screens back amid War 2 vs Coolie clash

Directed by Ashwin Kumar, Mahavatar Narsimha is the first installment in a planned seven-part animated cinematic universe based on the ten avatars of Lord Vishnu. The box office journey of the mythological epic action film has been nothing less than extraordinary so far, with Hindi markets adding to its contribution majorly. Mahavatar Narsimha has now entered its fourth week in theaters. Here's what the Day 25 of the film went like.

Advertisement

Mahavatar Narsimha adds Rs 1.5 crore on Day 25

Bankrolled under the banner of Hombale Films and Kleem Productions, the Hindi version of Mahavatar Narsimha recorded Rs 1.5 crore net on the fourth Monday at the box office. The performance of the film was affected due to rain in some areas.

It comes after the animated blockbuster movie collected Rs 16.4 crore net in the fourth weekend including Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The recently released film fetched Rs 127.5 crore in the first three weeks.

The cume collection of Mahavatar Narsimha now stands at Rs 145.4 crore in Hindi markets.

Weeks/Days India Net Collections Week 1 Rs 29 crore Week 2 Rs 50 crore Week 3 Rs 48.50 crore 4th Friday Rs 5.50 crore 4th Saturday Rs 4.95 crore 4th Sunday Rs 5.95 crore 4th Monday Rs 1.5 crore Total Rs 145.40 crore in 25 days

Weeks/Days

The figures exclude 3D handling charges.

Mahavatar Narsimha gains momentum back, competes with War 2 and Coolie

Released on July 25, 2025, Mahavatar Narsimha was slightly impacted after the arrival of War 2 and Coolie at the box office during the Independence Day weekend. However, as both Hrithik Roshan-starrer and Rajinikanth's movie have not received good word of mouth, the mythological movie has got back screens.

Advertisement

The success of Hombale Films co-production has proved that audiences are eager to watch high-quality and homegrown animated content, particularly when it is rooted in Indian mythology.

Mahavatar Narsimha In Theaters

Mahavatar Narsimha plays in theaters now. Tickets for the movie can be booked from the box office or from online ticketing applications and websites.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.