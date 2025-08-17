War 2 (Telugu) Box Office: Hrithik Roshan, NTR starrer drops big in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, grosses Rs 43 crore in 3 days

War 2 arrived in cinemas on August 14, 2025, coinciding with the Independence Day weekend. Touted to be one of the most highly-anticipated movies of this year, the recently released film stars Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani. The War sequel has received underwhelming response at the box office. Here's how it is performing in Telugu markets.

Advertisement

War 2 witnesses big drop on first Saturday in Telugu, collects Rs 43 crore overall

Produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films, the Telugu-dubbed version of War 2 grossed Rs 24 crore on the first day of its release. The Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer then grossed Rs 12.50 crore on Friday.

On Saturday, the War sequel witnessed a major drop in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The YRF action thriller dropped 70 percent from what it earned on the opening day while recording a gross business of Rs 7 crore yesterday.

The cume collection of Aditya Chopra's production now stands at Rs 43.5 crore in three days in Telugu markets.

Days Gross Collections Thursday Rs 24 crore Friday Rs 12.50 crore Saturday Rs 7 crore Total Rs 43.5 crore

War 2 couldn't benefit from the holiday weekend

War 2 should have maintained a better hold at the box office. lt also couldn't benefit from the holiday period which consisted of two occasions, Independence Day (August 15) and Krishna Janmashtami (August 16).

War 2's performance in Telugu markets has been affected by mixed reception and competition from other major releases, most notably the Rajinikanth-led Coolie. A section of the Telugu audience hasn't resonated with the movie.

Advertisement

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 also stars Ashutosh Rana and Anil Kapoor. Bobby Deol has played a cameo in the action thriller.

War 2 in theaters

War 2 is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for Hrithik Roshan's movie yet? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: War 2 (Hindi) Day 3 Box Office: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer drops big; Adds Rs 26 crore net on first Saturday