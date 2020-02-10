Malang Box Office Collection Day 3: Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur’s film struggles to grow on first Sunday

Box Office Collection Report: Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani starrer Malang hit the screens on Friday. After a decent growth on Saturday, Malang struggled to show a rise in the collection on day 3. Here is the box office collection of Malang on Sunday and overall first weekend.

Box Office Collection Report: and Aditya Roy Kapur came forth with an action thriller film, Malang last Friday. The film managed to register a decent opening day collection at the box office at Rs 6.50 Crore which grew to Rs 8.50 on Saturday owing to the weekend boost. The business of Disha and Aditya’s film grew in two days to Rs 15 Crore nett and it was expected to get a boost on Sunday as well. However, on day 3, Malang failed to get the much needed jump at the ticket windows.

As per Box Office India, Disha and Aditya starrer registered a growth of just 10% from Saturday, though the collections remained decent at Rs 9-9.25 Crore. However, since Malang failed to collect double digits on the first Sunday, the film’s collections remained low and the overall weekend box office collection of Malang was recorded at Rs 23.50-24 Crore nett. Now, it will be interesting to see how the film fares on the first Monday as the week begins.

Starring Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in a never-seen-before avatar, Malang has managed to receive some good reviews from critics. Despite a decent opening of Rs 6.50 Crore, Malang failed to grow on the first Sunday and enter the double-digit range and hence, it is expected to continue to struggle on the first Monday too. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film is produced by Luv Ranjan, Bhushan Kumar, Ankur Garg and Krishan Kumar. The other film that released with Malang is Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Shikara which didn’t create much buzz and hence the competition from it remained low. Now, it will be interesting to see how Disha and Aditya’s chemistry wins hearts on the first Monday and converts it into box office numbers.

Check out the day wise earnings of Malang:

Day 1, Friday- Rs 6.50 Crore

Day 2, Saturday- Rs 8.50 Crore

Day 3, Sunday- Rs 9-9.25 Crore (estimates)

Total box office collection of Malang: Rs 23.50-24.25 crore (estimates)

Credits :Box Office India

