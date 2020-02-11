Malang Box Office Collection Day 4: Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur’s film has a decent hold on first Monday

Box Office Collection Report: Malang starring Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur released on Friday last week. After a good first weekend, Disha and Aditya’s film passed the Monday test at the box office. Here’s the box office collection of Malang on Monday.

Box Office Collection Report: After having a decent and fair weekend, and Aditya Roy Kapur’s Malang has managed to keep an average hold at the box office on first Monday. Malang released Friday and after a fair opening of Rs 6.50 Crore, the film managed a good jump on Saturday which pushed up the box office collection overall as well. After the weekend box office collection of Rs 24 Crore nett, Malang entered the week on a strong note on Monday too.

As per Box office India, Disha and Aditya’s action thriller managed to keep the drop normal at just 40% from Sunday on Day 4. Malang’s box office collection on Monday was estimated at Rs 4 crore nett which is a 40 per cent drop from its collections on Sunday. The hold of the film over the box office is decent but as the week progresses, it needs to keep the earnings consistent at the ticket windows. In the mass belts, Disha and Aditya’s chemistry failed to impress and the drop was 30 to 35 per cent.

Malang’s overall box office collection of four days is estimated at Rs 28 Crore nett. The film also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in a never-seen-before avatar and it is being liked by audiences. Mohit Suri’s directorial is winning hearts and getting good responses from the audience. Now, it will be interesting to see how the film fares as this Friday, a highly awaited release Love Aaj Kal starring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan will hit the screens. The competition will increase from it as the buzz of the film is higher among the youth.

Check out Malang’s box office collection:

Day 1, Friday- Rs 6.50 Crore

Day 2, Saturday- Rs 8.25 Crore

Day 3, Sunday- Rs 9.25 Crore

Day 4, Monday- Rs 4 crore (estimates)

Total box office collection of Malang: Rs 28 crore (estimates)

Credits :Box Office India

