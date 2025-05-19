Mission Impossible 8 Box Office Day 3 India: Tom Cruise starrer sees steady Monday with Rs 6.50 crore net collection

Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning wrapped up its first Monday at the Indian box office with a good Rs 6.50 crore net. After a strong weekend start, although lower than what was expected out of it, the film held reasonably well on its third day, bringing its India net total to an estimated Rs 37.75 crore in three days. While not record-breaking, the performance is stable, especially for a weekday.

Here’s the day-wise India net box office collection so far:

Day Collection (Rs net) Day 1 Rs 15.5 crore Day 2 Rs 15.75 crore Day 3 Rs 6.50 crore Total Rs 37.75 crore

The numbers indicate a typical post-weekend drop, but as a spy-action franchise entry with a dedicated fanbase, the film has done only enough to stay in the game. Whether it turns into a hit will depend on how well it holds through the week and if it can eventually cross the Rs 100 crore mark in India.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, The Final Reckoning is the eighth installment in the iconic Mission: Impossible franchise and a sequel to Dead Reckoning Part One (2023). Tom Cruise returns as IMF agent Ethan Hunt alongside co-stars Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny, and Angela Bassett.

The film’s production was marked by delays and shifts. Initially planned as a back-to-back shoot with Part One, filming began in March 2022 across the UK, Malta, South Africa, and Norway. It was later halted due to the SAG-AFTRA strike in mid-2023 and resumed in March 2024 before wrapping in November.

Originally titled Dead Reckoning Part Two, the film was officially renamed The Final Reckoning in November 2024. With a massive budget estimated between USD 300 and 400 million, it ranks among the most expensive films ever made.

The film premiered in Tokyo on May 5 and screened out of competition at the Cannes Film Festival on May 14. It is set for US theatrical release on May 23. Critics have largely praised the film for its scale, emotion, and high-octane action.

While The Final Reckoning has started off on a steady note in India, all eyes are now on its weekday numbers to determine if it can go beyond being just a decent box office performer.

