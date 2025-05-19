Mission Impossible 8 vs Mission Impossible 7 Box Office India Net 1st 2 Days Comparison: Which Tom Cruise starrer is leading?

Mission: Impossible 8 vs. Mission: Impossible 7 Box Office Comparison: The MI film series is one of the most popular franchises in Hollywood. The makers have recently released the eighth installment of the series, Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning. Let's compare the net collections of the latest release and the previous installment.

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE 8

Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning hit the screens on May 17, 2025. Starring Tom Cruise, the epic action spy film opened at Rs 15.5 crore net at the box office. Also featuring Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny, and Angela Bassett, it earned Rs 15.75 crore net business on the second day. The total collection of Mission Impossible 8 stood at Rs 30.75 crore in two days.

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE 7

Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One arrived in cinemas on July 12, 2023. The seventh installment of the Mission: Impossible series kickstarted its journey with an opening of Rs 12.25 crore. On the second day, MI 7 earned Rs 8.75 crore net business. After two days, the cumulative collection of the Tom Cruise-led action spy thriller was recorded as Rs 21 crore.

Movies Mission Impossible 8 Mission Impossible 7 Day 1 Rs 15.5 crore Rs 12.25 crore Day 2 Rs 15.75 crore Rs 8.75 crore Total Rs 30.75 crore Rs 21 crore

Going by the aforementioned analysis, Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning is leading the box office race.

However, it is to be noted that the first two days of Mission Impossible 7 were Wednesday and Thursday. As far as Mission: Impossible 8 is concerned, the first two days of the new release were Saturday and Sunday, which resulted in higher collections. Meanwhile, the 2023 release performed better than the 2025 movie on Saturday and Sunday.

Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning in theaters

Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for the Tom Cruise starrer yet? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

