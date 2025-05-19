Box Office India: Hollywood films Mission Impossible 8 and Final Destination 6 establish dominance; alarming or new normal?

The Indian box office welcomed two Hollywood releases this month, i.e., Mission Impossible—The Final Reckoning and Final Destination Bloodlines. Both the movies are shining in their respective theatrical runs while establishing dominance in the Indian markets. Let's analyze if the trend of Hollywood entertainers ruling here is alarming or the new normal.

Advertisement

The summer season is being dominated by Hollywood titles in India. This week, Mission Impossible 8 and Final Destination 6 are the top 2 most preferred films in our nation. With no big Hindi releases around, the box office playground is almost empty. Not just in Hindi, there is also a shortage of Indian movies from other languages this week. Thus, Indian audiences have been given a chance to see these highly-awaited Hollywood releases.

Both the popular film franchises, Mission: Impossible and Final Destination, have a good fan base in India. Led by Tom Cruise, Mission Impossible 8 has generated immense buzz among Indian audiences, considering the superstar's fan following and the fact that is the last installment of the MI series. Final Destination: Bloodlines has arrived after 11 years since the previous installment, Final Destination 5.

The dominance of Hollywood movies at the Indian box office is mainly due to the poor planning of Indian releases. Ideally, there should be one big Indian movie release every week to give tough competition. Currently, Raid 2 is a part of the race, but it has covered almost 20 days at the box office.

Advertisement

Two new Bollywood films are releasing on Friday, i.e., Bhool Chuk Maaf and Kapkapiii. These movies don't seem to affect the dominance of MI 8 and Final Destination 6 in the Indian markets. While the Rajkummar Rao starrer has a two-week theatrical window, the Tusshar Kapoor-led film lacks buzz ahead of its release.

Final Destination: Bloodlines hit the screens on May 15, 2025. The supernatural horror film collected Rs 20.6 crore net business in the first four days of its theatrical run. It has performed exceptionally well for a horror movie in India.

Mission Impossible—The Final Reckoning arrived in cinemas on May 17, 2025. The action spy thriller collected Rs 31.5 crore in the first two days. It is currently the top Hollywood performer in India.

With Hollywood releases' dominance, Indian releases are lagging behind, which seems alarming for the industry. Now, all eyes are on Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5, which is slated to be released on June 6, 2025.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Mission Impossible 8, Final Destination 6, and Raid 2 set the ball rolling at Indian Box Office