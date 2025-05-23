Detective Ujjwalan Twitter Review: 11 tweets to read before watching Dhyan Sreenivasan's Malayalam film in theaters

Dhyan Sreenivasan-starrer Detective Ujjwalan hit the big screens today, May 23. Despite clashing with Tovino Thomas' Narivetta in the Malayalam belt, the film has been generating positive responses. Since morning, fans have been flocking to their nearest cinemas to catch the first day, first show. If you're interested in the film, check out the Twitter reviews shared by netizens here.

What do viewers have to say about Detective Ujjwalan?

Viewers have shared great reviews about Detective Ujjwalan. Many felt that Dhyan made a solid comeback with this intense crime thriller. According to them, the film stands out for its suspense-filled storyline. The climax left several audiences stunned, with some describing it as spine-chilling.

The film's technical strengths were also praised. Editing was described as sharp, and the background score kept viewers hooked. Direction, many felt, was commendable. It held the plot together and delivered emotional and thrilling moments in equal measure.

The first half reportedly ends on a tense note. A few viewers mentioned that the film could have used more lighthearted moments to break the tension. However, performances across the board were seen as convincing. Dhyan’s portrayal earned praise, with many calling it one of his finest roles in recent times.

Audiences also appreciated the unexpected twists. The film, they said, keeps you guessing until the end. Many recommended watching it with no expectations to truly enjoy the surprises it holds. Overall, Detective Ujjwalan has struck a chord with moviegoers and is being widely recommended for its gripping experience.

"Dhyan Sreenivasan is back with a bang! #DetectiveUjjawalan delivers one of the best crime thriller suspense dramas in Malayalam cinema. That climax? Goosebumps. Stellar editing, gripping BGM & a rock-solid script. Direction deserves a standing ovation," read a review on X.

Take a look at the reviews below:

Set in the village of Plaachikkaavu, Detective Ujjwalan follows a local sleuth who faces a cunning opponent in a high-stakes game of wits. As danger looms, his detective skills are pushed to the limit. The film stars Dhyan Sreenivasan, Siju Wilson, Kottayam Nazeer, Rony David Raj, and several others in prominent roles.

