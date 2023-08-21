OMG 2 2nd Sunday Box Office: Akshay Kumar starrer enters the Rs 100 crore club in 10 days; Braves Gadar storm

OMG 2 directed by Amit Rai and starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam had an excellent second weekend at the Indian box office with both Saturday and Sunday registering numbers higher than the opening day. The film has entered the Rs 100 crore nett India club as the total stands at Rs 106.50 crores in 10 days. The film has a lot of steam left in it and the trend of the film post the release of Dream Girl 2 will decide where it ends. It is important to note that the film is registering these numbers against a competitor like Gadar 2, which is on the crest of a wave.

OMG 2 Grows Big Over The Second Weekend At The Indian Box Office

OMG 2 collected Rs 5.50 crores nett in India on its second Friday. It registered growth on second Saturday and second Sunday to nett Rs 10 crores and Rs 11.75 crores respectively. The growth on Sunday compared to Friday was over 100 percent which is spectacular. OMG 2 faced a lot of obstacles prior to its release. The film was certified A with 27 modifications. The delay in the certification didn't help makers plan a proper promotional campaign. The trailer released after the advance bookings opened. Despite all of this, the film has secured itself a super-hit verdict. Talking about international cume, it is around 3 million dollars as of now. These can be termed as decent numbers

The India Nett Box Office Collections For OMG 2 Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 9.25 crores 2 Rs 13.75 crores 3 Rs 16.50 crores 4 Rs 10.50 crores 5 Rs 17 crores 6 Rs 7 crores 7 Rs 5.25 crores 8 Rs 5.50 crores 9 Rs 10 crores 10 Rs 11.75 crores Total Rs 106.50 crores nett in 10 days

About OMG 2

OMG 2 is a spiritual sequel to the super-hit film OMG – Oh My God! The film focuses on the sensitive subject of sex education. Akshay Kumar essays the role of lord Shiva's messenger while Pankaj Tripathi plays the role of a believer of God. Yami Gautam reprises the role of an advocate that stands against Pankaj Tripathi's character.

