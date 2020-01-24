Panga Vs Street Dancer 3D Box Office Occupancy Day 1: Kangana’s film lags behind Varun, Shraddha’s dance flick

On Friday, Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga and Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D hit the screens. The day 1 box office occupancy report is out and here’s how the two films have performed at ticket windows. Check it out.

Box Office Occupancy Report: Panga starring and , ’s Street Dancer 3D hit the screens today and is the second big clash of 2020 after Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Chhapaak. The first day box office occupancy report of Panga and Street Dancer 3D is out and clearly, Varun and Shraddha’s film has outperformed at 20%. Kangana’s Panga’s day 1 collections are 5-10% which is even lower than ’s Chhapaak as per Box office India.

As per Box office India’s report, Kangana’s film Panga opened to just poor collections of about 5-10% and is lower than the previous big release, Chhapaak. As per the report, the Kangana’s film’s clash with Street Dancer 3D and the previous release Tanhaji still running strong in theatres has affected the day 1 collections. On the other hand, Varun’s Street Dancer 3D’s day 1 collections are 20% which is slightly better than Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’s opening day collections. The report stated that Street Dancer 3D’s first day collections are better than Tanhaji in areas like Delhi / UP, East Punjab and Bihar.

However, the report mentioned that Varun and Shraddha’s film’s day 1 collections are lower in Maharashtra areas where Tanhaji is still dominating. Tanhaji starring , and Kajol had an opening day occupancy much similar to Street Dancer 3D. The report also mentioned that Panga is lagging behind Tanhaji as well which is in its third week. Kangana’s film will have to catch on in the evening shows and over the weekend to show some growth in terms of its box office collections. Also, as more and more people watch Panga or Street Dancer 3D, the word of mouth will spread and that will determine which film collects more at the ticket windows.

