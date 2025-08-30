Param Sundari Day 2 India Box Office: Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's rom-com grows reasonably on Saturday; Adds Rs 8.75 crore net

Param Sundari, directed by Tushar Jalota and starring Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor and others, grew reasonably on day 2, after a quite good opening day. The rom-com, after packing Rs 6.75 crore on the opening day, jumped by 30 percent in collections, netting Rs 8.75 crore.

Param Sundari Grows Wel On Saturday; Adds Rs 8.75 Crore Net On Day 2 In India

With Rs 8.75 crore on day 2, the two day cume of the movie stands at Rs 15.50 crore, and a weekend in the vicinity of Rs 25 crore is on the cards. Param Sundari got some sort of a start, despite being in the rom-com space, and with Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor not being in the best of their career phases. The movie was also fortunate to have no issues when it comes to getting screens, as the big holdover release, War 2, failed to make a mark. With the music working and the reviews not in the extremes, one can expect this rom-com to trend decently, even over the weekdays. The issue shall arise the next week with many movies competing for screens. The Conjuring: Last Rites seems to be the pick of the films on 5th September, while Baaghi 4 and The Bengal Files are also top contenders.

The Day Wise India Net Collections Of Param Sundari Are As Under

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 6.75 crore 2 Rs 8.75 crore Total Rs 15.50 crore net in 2 days

Param Sundari Is A Safe Movie Venture

The good news for Param Sundari is that the budget is in check, and the recoveries of the movie from non-theatrical revenue sources should be more than enough to see it through. The theatrical share shall simply be the surplus for the producers of the movie. Regardless, the movie needed something up on the board to be seen positively, and it has managed that. An opening of under Rs 5 crore would create a negative notion around the film, but now, the outlook is pretty positive.

Param Sundari In Theatres

Param Sundari plays in theatres now. You can book your tickets for the movie from the box office, or from online ticketing applications. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

