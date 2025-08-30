Baaghi 4 First Trailer X Review: Netizens hail Tiger Shroff's action-thriller, call it 'franchise's darkest chapter'

Baaghi 4, the much-anticipated trailer of Tiger Shroff's action thriller, is finally out, and it has set the internet ablaze. Action, thrill, romance and the presence of a powerful star cast have left netizens spellbound. The trailer of the film was officially released today (August 30) on Nadiadwala Grandson's YouTube. The 3 minutes and 41 seconds trailer gives a glimpse of what lies ahead for the audience. As this trailer is released, netizens have taken over social media to express their reactions.

Advertisement

Netizens react to Baaghi 4 First Trailer

As soon as the makers released the first trailer of Baaghi 4, netizens went berserk. They took over X (formerly known as Twitter) and hailed the powerful small glimpse of the Tiger Shroff, Harnaaz Sandhu and Sonam Bajwa starrer. While the three parts of Baaghi was nothing less than a cinematic experience, the forthcoming part promises even more. Netizens have called it 'franchise's darkest chapter' while praising the acting, plot and the actors.

Another tweet read, "Blood, sweat, and unstoppable power. Baaghi 4 is coming to set new action goals! #Baaghi4Trailer."

One more tweet said, "Baaghi 4 is not just a movie, it’s an action revolution in the making #Baaghi4Trailer."

Read all tweets here -

The tweets indicate that fans are impressed with the trailer of this action-packed movie.

More about Baaghi 4

Fronted by action superstar Tiger Shroff, the trailer gives fans a glimpse of Ronnie like never before—unhinged, unforgiving, and unstoppable. The action is brutal, the stakes are personal, and the fury is unrelenting. Baaghi 4 marks a bold new chapter, earning an ‘A’ certificate from the CBFC.

Advertisement

Facing off against Ronnie is the legendary Sanjay Dutt, stepping into one of the most fearsome roles. The face-off between Tiger and Dutt promises to be nothing less than an all-out war.

Harnaaz Sandhu is set to make a striking screen debut, and joining her is Sonam Bajwa, delivering a commanding performance. The movie also features Shreyas Talpade in pivotal role.

The screenplay and story are penned by Sajid Nadiadwala, and the direction is by A. Harsha. Baaghi hits theatres on September 5, 2025.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Shroff and Janhvi Kapoor’s next with Raj Mehta and Karan Johar titled Lag Jaa Gale