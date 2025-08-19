Thama Teaser Out: Ayushmann and Rashmika Mandanna starrer horror romance packed with 'bloody' tale, Nawazuddin is a real twist

After the blockbuster success of Stree 2, Maddock Films is all set to present the upcoming romantic horror comedy, Thama. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, it marks the first love story in the Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe. The makers have released the much-awaited teaser of Thama today. The film looks to be a 'bloody' good show of horror romance.

Thama teaser out

The official Instagram handle of Maddock Films shared the teaser of Thama on August 19, 2025. The 1-minute 49-second video of the Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer was accompanied by a caption.

"Na darr kabhi itna shaktishaali tha, aur na pyaar kabhi itna BLOODY. Brace yourself this Diwali to witness the first love story in the Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe," an excerpt from the caption reads.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna turn up the heat with their romance

The teaser of Thama begins with Ayushmann's character, Alok, saying, "Reh paaogi mere bina, 100 saal tak? (Will you be able to live without me for 100 years?)" Rashmika Mandanna as Tadaka replies, "100 saal kya ek pal ke liye bhi nahin (100? I can't live a second without you)."

This exchange between the leads immediately sets the tone of a passionate love story, which is then contrasted with horror.

Ayushmann plays the role of a historian, but the teaser also hints at his supernatural abilities. There are sequences of him leaping from trees and a scene where he appears to be in a physical struggle in a jungle, possibly a fight with a bear.

The teaser also features a brief but intense kissing scene between Alok and Tadaka.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui steals the show as Yakshashan

The recently-released teaser of Aditya Sarpotdar's directorial also introduces Nawazuddin Siddiqui's character, Yakshashan which adds more fun and spooky element to the love story. In a scene, Nawazuddin's character has a vampire-like teeth and a cape as he enjoys the view of possible romance between Alok and Tadaka.

He says "Kya hua ruk kyun gaye? Pichle 75 saalon se koi romance nahin dekha maine. Chaalu rakho, continue (Why did you stop? I have not seen a romance in the last 75 years. Continue)."

The teaser also gives a brief appearance of celebrated actor Paresh Rawal and a dance sequence featuring Malaika Arora.

