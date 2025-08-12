Jolly LLB 3 Teaser Out: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi go in chaos mode in this hilarious courtroom showdown

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi are all set to welcome their upcoming film, Jolly LLB 3, in theaters this year. Directed by Subhash Kapoor, Jolly LLB 3 is the third installment in the Jolly LLB series. Ahead of its arrival in cinemas, the makers have released the much-awaited teaser of the black comedy legal drama. This time, it is all about two Jollys and the chaos they bring to the courtroom.

Jolly LLB 3 teaser out

The official Instagram handle of Star Studios announced the teaser release of Jolly LLB 3 on August 12, 2025. "Pehli baar courtroom mein do do Jolly, ab hoga comedy, chaos aur (clash) #JollyLLB3Teaser out now! #JollyVsJolly (sic)," the post reads.

The teaser confirms that the film will feature both Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar reprising their roles as Advocate Jagdish Tyagi and Advocate Jagdishwar Mishra, respectively. The central theme of the teaser and the film itself is a humorous "Jolly vs. Jolly" showdown.

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi as 'Jollys' are pitted against each other

The 1-minute 30-second teaser begins with the return of Arshad Warsi as Jolly from Meerut, who arrives on a motorcycle. Advocate Jagdish Tyagi claims that he is now a changed man. "Janab shaadi-shuda baal-bachchedaar aadmi hoon. Kaafi badal gaya hoon," he says.

Akshay's character Jolly, who hails from Kanpur, comes on a scooter. He fights as a defense lawyer while pitted against another Jolly in the courtroom. The teaser gives a blink-and-miss appearance of Amrita Rao, who plays the role of Jagdish Tyagi's wife, Sandhya Tyagi.

Judge Tripathi returns to his usual comic mode

The teaser also marks the return of Judge Sunderlal Tripathi, the iconic character played by Saurabh Shukla. Shukla brings back his funny element as the exasperated judge as he prepares to handle the chaos of having two "Jollys" in his courtroom. "Aa gaye ye do Jolly, meri zindagi barbaad karne ke liye," Judge Tripathi says in the end of the teaser.

Jolly LLB 3 serves as a sequel to Jolly LLB 2, which starred Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi. Jolly LLB, the first installment of the series, was led by Arshad Warsi and Amrita Rao. Also starring Huma and Annu Kapoor, the upcoming film will hit the screens on September 19, 2025.

