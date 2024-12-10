Pushpa continued its rule at the Indian box office on Monday as it smashed Rs. 75 crore approx on its first working day. With that, the film surged past the Rs. 600 crore mark, with a total of Rs. 661 crore approx in five days. Just like every milestone till now, it is the fastest to reach there, taking five days against the six days taken by Baahubali 2. The film has also taken the record for the highest first week, with a day to spare.

The box office collections of Pushpa 2 at the Indian box office are as follows:

Day Gross Thursday Rs. 192.00 cr. Friday Rs. 107.50 cr. Saturday Rs. 132.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 154.00 cr. Monday Rs. 75.00 cr. TOTAL Rs. 661.00 cr.

The Hindi version once again showcased the best trend, registering a drop of less than 20 per cent from Friday—a stellar hold at these collection levels. The slight decline was largely due to ticket prices reverting to weekday rates, while admissions remained similar to Friday. Based on Monday, the film could achieve something monumental like Rs. 700-800 crore nett in Hindi. However, it’s prudent to wait a few more days to gauge where the film stabilizes. This doesn’t mean it can’t do the Rs. 700-800 crore nett number but the early weekday numbers can often be inflated by residual demand from the weekend, so it's better to temper expectations for now.

The home states of APTS also saw a good hold with collection down by around 40 per cent from Friday. The drop in tickets sold was lower as prices came down from exorbitantly high levels but they are still quite normal yet and will probably stay there for the next six days. The target for the film is to gross more than Rs. 300 crore in the Telugu states, which this Monday hold is good enough to keep it on track. At Rs. 300 crore, some of the distributors will be losing their investment but that’s more to irrational prices at which films are bought and sold in the Telugu states and not due to film not doing well.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Pushpa 2 is as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 193.50 cr. Nizam Rs. 91.25 cr. Ceeded Rs. 30.75 cr. Andhra Rs. 71.50 cr. Karnataka Rs. 51.50 cr. Tamil Nadu Rs. 45.50 cr. Kerala Rs. 14.00 cr. Hindi Belt Rs. 356.50 cr. INDIA Rs. 661.00 cr.

