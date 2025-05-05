Box Office: Raid 2 vs Drishyam 2 1st 4 days comparison; which Ajay Devgn starrer scored better?

Ajay Devgn is back on the big screen with his latest thriller, Raid 2, directed by Raj Kumar Gupta. The film was released on May 1, 2025, and has crossed through its extended opening weekend of four days with a highly positive response at the ticket windows. Let’s see how this Ajay Devgn film is performing at the box office compared to his last thriller drama, Drishyam 2.

Raid 2 performs lower than Drishyam 2 in its first four days

On its Day 1, Raid 2 collected Rs 19.25 crore and opened on a much better note than Drishyam 2, which opened at Rs 14.75 crore. Moving forward, Drishyam 2 gained a huge boost on its weekend by collecting Rs 21 crore on Day 2, while Raid 2 dropped to Rs 12.15 crore on the recent Friday.

On Day 3, both films experienced a good weekend boost. Drishyam 2 grew to a huge Rs 26.50 crore; the Raid sequel collected only Rs 17.75 crore in comparison.

Here, the opening weekend for Drishyam 2 had ended with a net of Rs 62.25 crore while Raid 2 was entering its Sunday. On Day 4, Raid 2 achieved a net of Rs 21.75 crore, while Drishyam 2, facing a Monday, dropped to Rs 11.75 crore.

In this initial four-day run of both films, Raid 2's extended opening weekend stands at Rs 71 crore, while Drishyam 2 comes out on top with a slightly better hold at the box office, collecting Rs 74 crore net domestically.

Though both films are much-hyped sequels of Ajay Devgn’s successful thrillers from the past, Drishyam 2 achieved this feat despite being a Malayalam movie remake released during a poor phase for Bollywood. As for Raid 2, this 2025 release is not left behind too, as the film is turning out to be one of the biggest grossers of 2025 till now, supported by a mixed to positive response.

Here's a comparative look at the first four-day net India collections of all three films:

Days Raid 2 Drishyam 2 Day 1 Rs 19.25 crore Rs 14.75 crore Day 2 Rs 12.15 crore Rs 21 crore Day 3 Rs 17.75 crore Rs 26.50 crore Day 4 Rs 21.75 crore Rs 11.75 crore Total Rs 71 crore Rs 74 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

