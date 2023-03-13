Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor led Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar enters the Rs 100 crore club worldwide in 6 days

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor led Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, directed by Luv Ranjan, has finally crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office. The rom-com took less than 6 days to achieve this number and there is a lot of steam still left in the film to take it to further commercial glory. The film has held fairly today. The collections are being propelled by metros while the film hasn't got much support from mass belts across the country. The numbers internationally have also come slightly lower than what they should have but again, they are the second best for the year to put things into perspective.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Will Keep Collecting Well Till The Release Of Bholaa

By the end of the day, the Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer will have collected Rs 68 crores nett at the Indian box office. In gross terms, the six day total of the film will be around Rs 82 crores. With international takings pegged at around 2.5 million dollars (Rs 20.5 crores), the worldwide collections will stand at around Rs 102 - 103 crores. The film will swiftly keep collecting till the release of Bholaa on the 31st of March. There is ample of showcasing potential and it won't be surprising if it retains screens even till the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Is The 12th Rs. 100 Crore Hindi Grosser Worldwide Post Pandemic

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has now become the 12th Hindi film post pandemic to hit Rs 100 crores worldwide and it has managed it in less than 6 days. Films post pandemic have not found it too easy to sustain as audiences have become very particular about their film choices. Films either find unprecedented love like Pathaan or seal a sorry fate like Selfiee. In such a case, a film appealing particularly to audiences in metro cities has managed to put up respectable numbers and show that there is a ready audience for films of this genre, provided that they are packaged well. Neither Rs 100 crore worldwide, nor Rs 100 crore in India are benchmarks for success of a film. But the number atleast proves that it has found some sort of an audience and hasn't faced total rejection.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Is A Safe Venture Commercially

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar in its lifetime run shall have a worldwide theatrical share of over or around Rs 70 crores. Considering the lucrative non-theatrical deals for the film's satellite and digital rights and also the acceptance of its songs, it will comfortably recover the invested amount and also register nominal profits for the producers.

