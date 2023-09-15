Jawan box office collections: Shah Rukh Khan film Overseas climbs to USD 28M, Tops Rs 700 crores worldwide
The Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan topped the Rs. 700 crores mark at worldwide box office, on its eighth day of release, with Rs. 465 crores approx coming from the domestic market of India.
Key Highlight
Jawan added USD 1.40 million to its international box office earnings, culminating in a remarkable total of USD 28.25 million (Rs. 235 crores) at the end of its first extended week. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer topped the Rs. 700 crores mark worldwide, on its eighth day of release, with Rs. 465 crores approx coming from the domestic market of India. Just like the previous benchmarks, Jawan is fastest to the Rs. 700 crores mark, ahead of Pathaan which took nine days to hit the seventh century.
On weekdays, Jawan demonstrated better holds than Pathaan. Barring the United Kingdom and New Zealand, daily collections in other major markets were higher, including North America, where Pathaan initially led during the weekend, Jawan managed to catch up. This positions the film with an opportunity to approach Pathaan's final numbers, even though it trails Pathaan (nine days) extended week by USD 4 million. The initial step toward this goal would be to outperform Pathaan in the upcoming second weekend. Considering that Pathaan grossed USD 7 million during its second weekend, Jawan should aim for USD 8 million to solidify its pursuit of the target. The realistic target for now remains USD 45 million though.
Running the top markets, North America and the Middle East are the top markets with USD 9.75 million and USD 9.25 million respectively. For the 8-day running total, the former is 15 per cent behind Pathaan while the latter is marginally ahead. In third is the United Kingdom with GBP 1.87 million, and will be crossing the GBP 2 million benchmark today. Australia comes at number four with AUD 2.97 million. The weekdays here were particularly strong, outpacing those of Pathaan by 25 per cent. Malaysia makes it into the top five with RM 3.10 million.
The territorial breakdown for the overseas box office collection of Jawan is below.
Americas: USD 9,875,000
United States: USD 6,830,000
Canada: USD 2,920,000
Rest of America: USD 125,000
Asia/Oceania: USD 4,850,000
Australia: USD 1,920,000
Malaysia: USD 660,000
Nepal: USD 575,000 Approx
Singapore: USD 530,000
New Zealand: USD 365,000
Sri Lanka: USD 200,000 Approx
Rest of Asia: USD 600,000 (incl. Bangladesh)
Middle East and Africa: USD 9,500,000
UAE: USD 5,825,000
GCC: USD 3,425,000
Africa and Rest of M.E.: USD 250,000
Europe: USD 4,025,000
United Kingdom: USD 2,340,000
Germany: USD 525,000
France: USD 280,000
Nordics: USD 230,000
Netherlands: USD 190,000
Rest of Europe: USD 460,000
Total: USD 28,250,000 / Rs. 235 crores
