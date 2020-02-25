Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Collection Day 4: Ayushmann’s film fails the Monday test; Sees a drop

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Collection Day 4: On Monday, Ayushmann Khurrana’s film dropped massively post a good opening weekend. The 3rd highest opening weekend, Ayushmann’s film faltered on Monday.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Collection Day 4: After having the 3rd highest opening weekend of the year at the ticket windows, Ayushmann Khurrana’s film failed to pass the Monday test. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan opened to a good box office collection of 9 Crores after which, Ayushmann’s film raked in moolah till Sunday which pushed up the overall numbers to Rs 30.75 Crores nett and made it the 3rd highest opening of the year for any film.

However, as per box office India , on Day 4, Ayushmann’s film failed to pass the Monday test. As per early estimates, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan raked in Rs 3.50 Crore nett on Monday and dropped significantly from Sunday’s Rs 11 Crore nett collections. Now, the overall box office collections of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan stand at Rs 34.25 Crore nett. However, the exact figures will be out in a bit. But as per the early estimates, Ayushmann’s film surely faltered at the ticket windows on the first weekday.

Now, to get good collections in the first week, Ayushmann’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan will have to gain momentum and rake in moolah in the upcoming days. The other film that was released with Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is Vicky Kaushal’s Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship which is not doing well either. The competition that Bhoot poses isn’t that strong but Ayushmann’s film will have to gain momentum to emerge as an average film. But, that will be seen by the end of this week. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan's Box Office Collection for the opening week is as follows:

Day 1 - Rs 9 Crore

Day 2 - Rs 10.75

Day 3 - Rs 11 Crore

Day 4- Rs 3.50 Crore

TOTAL Box Office Collection of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan - Rs 34.25 Crore

Credits :Box Office India

