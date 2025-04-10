Sikandar 12 Days India Box Office: Salman Khan's masala-actioner inches closer to Rs 100 crore mark; gets hit by Sunny Deol's Jaat

Sikandar, starring Megastar Salman Khan, is near its end at the box office. The movie has completed almost two weeks at the box office. It will keep on attracting the audience for a couple of days. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the action drama witnessed massive drop today, with the arrival of Sunny Deol's Jaat.

Sikandar adds Rs 60 lakh to the tally; approaches Rs 100 crore finish

Bankrolled by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Sikandar added Rs 60 lakh to the tally on 2nd Thursday. The total cume of Sikandar now stands at Rs 98.60 crore net in India. It is heading towards the Rs 100 crore mark and then will wrap its theatrical run. The movie will end up being one of the biggest flops of Salman Khan's career. It will be interesting to see how the Megastar reinvents himself and bounces back in his vintage avatar.

The AR Murugadoss-directed movie is set to close its worldwide theatrical run at Rs 175 crore gross.

Day-wise box office collections of Sikandar are as follows:

Days Net India Collections Day 1 Rs 25 crore Day 2 Rs 27 crore Day 3 Rs 18.5 crore Day 4 Rs 8.5 crore Day 5 Rs 4.75 crore Day 6 Rs 2.75 crore Day 7 Rs 3.25 crore Day 8 Rs 4 crore Day 9 Rs 1.65 crore Day 10 Rs 1.40 crore Day 11 Rs 1.20 crore Day 12 Rs 0.60 crore Total Rs 98.60 crore

Sikandar in cinemas

Sikandar is running in theaters globally. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

