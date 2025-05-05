The Bhootnii Box Office Morning Trends Day 5: Sanjay Dutt's comeback movie remains dull after slow opening weekend

The Bhootnii Box Office Morning Trends Day 5: The Bhootnii entered the box office race on May 1, 2025 along with Raid 2. The horror comedy stars Sanjay Dutt and Mouni Roy in the lead roles. The new release has moved past its opening weekend. It is now running in its first week at the box office. The Bhootnii has remained dull on the first Monday.

Advertisement

Backed under the banner of Soham Rockstar Entertainment, The Bhootnii has received lukewarm response at the box office. The movie is running on a very low level. It has failed to gain the momentum on the first Monday. According to morning trends, on Day 5, Sanjay Dutt-starrer is likely to experience a drop in its business today.

The Bhootnii collected under Rs 2 crore (Rs 1.95 crore to be exact) in the extended opening weekend.

Also starring Sunny Singh and Palak Tiwari, the horror comedy has been impacted by the solid run of its rival release, Raid 2. Apart from the Raid sequel, Sidhaant Sachdev's helmer is also competing with the holdover release, Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh.

The Bhootnii marks the theatrical comeback of Sanjay Dutt after three years. He was last seen in Ranbir Kapoor's film, Shamshera in 2022. Dutt has been facing a dry spell in his Bollywood career for more than a decade. He had his last successful release, PK (2014) which was an all-time blockbuster. Notably, the celebrated actor played a key role in Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma-starrer.

Advertisement

Considering its underwhelming performance, The Bhootnii shall end its theatrical run after the arrival of Bhool Chuk Maaf in cinemas. Speaking of which, Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi's upcoming film is releasing on May 9, 2025.

The Bhootnii in cinemas

The Bhootnii is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for the Sanjay Dutt and Mouni Roy starrer in cinemas? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: The Bhootnii Box Office Morning Trends Day 4: Sanjay Dutt’s movie eyes minor growth on its first Sunday