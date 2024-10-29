Top 15 Biggest Hindi Movie Openers Worldwide: Jawan, Animal, Adipurush and more

When talking about the best Hindi movie openers of all time, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan takes the top spot. The Atlee directorial set a new benchmark by grossing a massive Rs 127 crore worldwide on its opening day. Jawan is followed by Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, which was a huge hit at the box office. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial smashed a solid Rs 108 crore, including US Premieres on its release day.

Only four Hindi movies could smash more than Rs 100 crore on the opening day- Jawan, Animal, Pathaan, and Adipurush. Salman Khan holds the record of giving the most number of record openers at the global box office, followed by Shah Rukh Khan among the top 15 Hindi movie openers worldwide.

Here's Presenting The Top 15 Biggest Hindi Movie Openers Of All Time At The Worldwide Box Office:

Sr. No. Movie Name WW Box Office Collections 1 Jawan Rs 127 crore 2 Animal Rs 108 crore (with US premieres) 3 Pathaan Rs 107 crore 4 Adipurush Rs 104 crore (with US premieres) 5 Tiger 3 Rs 92 Crore (with overseas premieres) 6 Stree 2 Rs 82 crore (with India premieres) 7 Thugs Of Hindostan Rs 76 crore 8 Chennai Express Rs 73.50 crore (with India premieres) 9 Happy New Year Rs 71 crore (with Dubai premieres) 10 Sultan Rs 71 crore 11 Dhoom 3 Rs 69 crore 12 War Rs 69 crore 13 Prem Ratan Dhan Payo Rs 66 crore 14 Sultan Rs 66 crore 15 Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva Rs 65 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

