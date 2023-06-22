Adipurush Hindi Week 1 Box Office: Prabhas' film sees massive drops on weekdays; Netts Rs 119.75 crores

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh led Adipurush, directed by Om Raut and produced by Bhushan Kumar has collected Rs 119.75 crores nett at the Indian Box Office in Hindi after one week. The film did well over the first weekend but saw massive falls over the weekdays. The trending of this film is unlike any film in recent times. After a weekend cume of slightly over Rs 100 crores, it is unlikely for Adipurush to do even Rs 135 crores nett in its full run, thus ending up as a collosal disappointment.

Adipurush Won't Be Able To Capitalise On An Open Week At The Indian Box Office

Adipurush (Hindi) added just Rs 2.75 crores nett on day 7, a drop of around 90 percent from day 1. Although there is no significant release to challenge the Prabhas' starrer, it will not be able to capitalise on the open run since it has faced total rejection from the audiences. The Telugu version has been holding relatively better since it is playing like a star driven film down south as compared to a film based on Ramayana in the north but it isn't adding up to much since the verdict from the audiences is loud and clear.

Adipurush Looks To End Its India Theatrical Run As The Third Highest Indian Grosser Of The Year So Far

Adipurush had a solid first weekend at the Indian box office despite the negative word of mouth. The film held its ground over the weekend to add around Rs 265-270 crores gross worldwide. Since then, the film is seeing very massive falls and these falls indicate that the lifetime total of Adipurush will settle in the range of Rs 350 crores. This shall make it the third highest Indian grosser of the year so far after Pathaan and Ponniyin Selvan II. The fact that Adipurush is one of India's most expensive films and is based on the timeless story of Ramayana makes it a massive underperformer.

The day-wise nett Hindi collections of Adipurush in India are as follows:-

Day 1: Rs 34 crores

Rs 34 crores Day 2: Rs 33 crores

Rs 33 crores Day 3: Rs 34 crores

Rs 34 crores Day 4: Rs 7.5 crores

Rs 7.5 crores Day 5: Rs 5 crores

Rs 5 crores Day 6: Rs 3.5 crores

Rs 3.5 crores Day 7: Rs 2.75 crores

Total = Rs 119.75 crores nett after 7 days in Hindi in India

Where To Watch Adipurush

Adipurush can be watched at a theatre near you.

