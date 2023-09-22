Top 6 Hindi Film Box Office of All Time: Gadar 2 creates history by topping Pathaan, Bahubali 2, and KGF 2

As reported by Pinkvilla on Thursday, the Sunny Deol led Gadar 2 has emerged as the biggest net film of Hindi Cinema. The 42-day total of this Anil Sharma directorial stands at Rs 513.25 crore and it is now headed to close its theatrical run in the North of Rs 515 crore in Hindi. The Sunny Deol lead actioner is the biggest grosser of all time in the Hindi belt, topping the previous best Pathaan, by a good margin, however, the southern markets are below the Shah Rukh Khan starrer. The overall collections of Gadar 2 are simply historic as they have come in a clash scenario and sustained competition through the run.

Gadar 2 is the #1 Hindi Film of All Time

As of September 22, the top 6 films in Hindi are Gadar 2 (Rs 513.25 crore), Pathaan (Rs 513 crore), Bahubali 2 (Rs 510 crore), Jawan (Rs 461 crore & counting), KGF 2 (Rs 427 crore) and Dangal (Rs 375 crore). There is Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan which is at a strong position in the box office in Hindi and will be looking to top the lifetime collections of Gadar 2 in the coming 7 to 10 days, however, that doesn’t take away the fact that the Sunny Deol led action franchise is the only one to have 100 percent track record of all time grosser.

Gadar 2 also happens to be the biggest hit on the ROI front in the modern era, as the producer, Zee Studios, has entailed a nett profit of Rs 265 crore, leading to a return on investment of 353 percent. It's heartening to see two Hindi Films right at the top spot on the list of top films of all time in Hindi, as the list was dominated by films of Southern origin over the last few years. By the end of September, the top 3 on the list will be Hindi Films, as SRK’s Jawan is headed towards a finish in the vicinity of Rs 530 crore in Hindi, emerging as the all-time highest. The scenario should get even better by the year end with the likes of Tiger 3 and Dunki also expected to make an entry in the Rs 500 crore club.

Gadar 2 is the second Sunny Deol film after Gadar to emerge all time biggest and this is a feat to celebrate as very few in the history of Indian Cinema have got the chance to score an All Time Biggest Grosser. For those unaware, back in 2001, Gadar had surpassed the collections of Hum Aapke Hai Kaun to emerge #1 Hindi Film of all time, despite a clash with Lagaan.

Here’s a look at the Top 6 Hindi Nett Film of All Time At Box Office:

Gadar 2: Rs 513.25 crore & counting

Pathaan: Rs 513 crore

Bahubali 2: Rs 510 crore

Jawan: 461 crore & counting

KGF 2: Rs 427 crore

Dangal: Rs 375 crore

