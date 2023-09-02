Top Highest grossing films at Tamil Nadu box office: Rajinikanth starrer Jailer Second edging past Vikram

Rajinikanth starrer Jailer emerged second highest-grossing film at the Tamil Nadu box office on its fourth Friday. The film grossed approximately Rs. 1 crores yesterday, taking its twenty-three days total to Rs. 182 crores, jumping ahead of Kamal Hassan’s Vikram Rs. 181 crores. Jailer stands second behind Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1, which is also the only film ever to gross Rs. 200 crores plus in the state. Both Vikram and PS1 broke the all-time record last year to become the highest grossers in the state and Jailer has now surpassed one of them.

The film will likely collect Rs. 7-8 crores in the fourth week, which would take its gross to Rs. 188 crores approx. Thursday will see the release of Shah Rukh Khan led Atlee directed Jawan which is expected to do well at the Tamil box office, so that could cut its run short. The film will also released digitally on the same day. Considering these two factors, the final gross of the film will likely be over/under Rs. 190 crores.

The highest-grossing films of all time in Tamil Nadu are as follows:

Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1: Rs. 222 crores Jailer: Rs. 182 crores Approx (23 days) Vikram: Rs. 181 crores Baahubali: The Conclusion: Rs. 146 crores Varisu: Rs. 144.50 crores Master: Rs. 142 crores Bigil: Rs. 141 crores Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2: Rs. 139 crores Sarkar: Rs. 131 crores Viswasam: Rs. 128 crores Mersal: Rs. 127 crores Beast: Rs. 119 crores Thunivu: Rs. 118 crores 2.0: Rs. 113 crores K.G.F. Chapter 2: Rs. 109 crores

Jailer Poised to cross Rs. 400 crores in India

Overall Jailer has grossed Rs. 395 crores at the Indian box office to date and is poised to become only second Kollywood film ever to gross Rs. 400 crores in India tomorrow. 2.0 is the only other Kollywood film to do so, and also the only one to go over Rs. 500 crores. Jailer has also collected another USD 23 million (Rs. 190 crores) overseas for a worldwide gross of Rs. 585 crores, and will soon cross the Rs. 600 crores benchmark.

