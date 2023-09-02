After Rajinikanth, Nelson Dilipkumar receives Porsche car and hefty cheque from producer; See PICS, VIDEO

Rajinikanth's Jailer has many records at the box office and emerged as the highest-grossing film of Tamil cinema. The makers, Sun Pictures, are beyond thrilled with the box office earnings and audience response. Now following Rajinikanth, Jailer director Nelson Dilipkumar has received a heft cheque and a brand new expensive car. The videos and pics are going viral.

The head of Sun Pictures, Kalanithi Maran, presented a hefty cheque to Nelson Dilipkumar for making Jailer. While Rajinikanth reportedly received Rs 100 crores, the amount for the film has not been disclosed. The makers also gifted Nelson one of the most expensive cars in the world, a black Porsche car.

The makers of the film took to Twitter and shared a few photos and video of Nelson Dilipkumar. They wrote in the caption, "Mr.Kalanithi Maran congratulated @Nelsondilipkumar and handed over a cheque to him, celebrating the Mega Blockbuster #Jailer. #JailerSuccessCelebration."

In the video, Maran took Nelson to the parking area and surprised him with a Porsche car. The filmmaker also went for a quick ride and he loved every bit of it. Jailer marks the massive comeback of Nelson Dilipkumar after Jailer's poor response and a lot of criticism. The smashing re-entry of Nelson proved why he is one of the finest directors of Kollywood.

A day ago, the makers presented Rajinikanth with a BMW and a profit-sharing cheque of Rs 100 crore. Sun Pictures shared a post on Twitter (Now X) which said, “Mr. Kalanithi Maran met Superstar @rajinikanth and handed over a cheque, celebrating the historic success of #Jailer.”



About Jailer

Jailer, was released on August 10, 2023, alongside Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 and Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, but but rose as a true winner. The film is heading close to Rs 600 crores at the box office. It is said to be one of 2023's highest-earning films.

According to reports, the Rajinikanth starrer will get its sequel after the first part. Nelson Dilipkumar reportedly confirmed his plan of making part two of Jailer. Apart from Rajinikanth, the film also stars Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, and Vinayakan.

