Tourist Family Tamil Nadu Box Office Day 12: Sasikumar, Simran starrer continues to dominate; emerges Blockbuster

Tourist Family, starring Sasikumar and Simran in the lead, is dominating the Tamil box office these days. The movie, directed by Abishan Jeevinth, met with positive word-of-mouth, and that's what is driving its box office success. The movie continues to attract the crowd on its second Monday as well.

Backed by Million Dollar Studios and MRP Entertainment, the family comedy drama opened with Rs 2 crore on Day 1. The movie wrapped its opening weekend at Rs 10 crore, which was followed by a superlative box office trend. It started showing better trends than its rival release, Retro, soon after its opening weekend.

As per estimates, the Sasikumar starrer grossed around Rs 3 crore on its second Monday, bringing the total cume to Rs 39.50 crore gross at the Tamil box office.

On the worldwide front, the movie has already surpassed the Rs 50 crore mark today. It will continue to lure the audience. Let's see how far the movie can go from here on.

Day-wise box office collection of the Tourist Family is as follows:

Day Gross Tamil Box Office 1 Rs 2.00 crore 2 Rs 1.60 crore 3 Rs 2.90 crore 4 Rs 4.05 crore 5 Rs 2.65 crore 6 Rs 2.55 crore 7 Rs 2.50 crore 8 Rs 2.75 crore 9 Rs 3.25 crore 10 Rs 5.75 crore 11 Rs 6.50 crore 12 Rs 3 crore (est.) Total Rs 39.50 crore (est.)

Tourist Family is now playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

