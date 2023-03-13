Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar First Monday Box Office: Ranbir-Shraddha's film holds fairly; Adds Rs 5.40 crores

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, directed by Luv Ranjan and starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor had a moderate hold on first Monday as it collected around Rs. 5.20 - 5.60 crores nett. The 6 day collections now stand at around Rs. 67.65 crores and the film should probably add another Rs. 13 crores to end its extended first week total at around Rs. 81 crores nett. With no significant competition in its second week, the Luv Ranjan directorial should remain as the first preference for Hindi moviegoers and should continue scoring till the release of Bholaa and even Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Has Crossed Rs 100 Crores At The Worldwide Box Office

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar crossed Rs. 100 crores at the worldwide box office today to emerge as the 12th Hindi origin film post pandemic to surpass this threshold, after Sooryavanshi, 83, The Kashmir Files, Drishyam 2, Brahmastra, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Gangubai Kathiawadi, JugJugg Jeeyo, Vikram Vedha, Laal Singh Chaddha and Pathaan. The film has enough steam left in it to cross the Rs. 150 crore gross worldwide mark, apart from hitting Rs 100 crores nett in India, something that will happen in its second box office week.



Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Is Braving The Turbulent Post Pandemic Box Office Tides

There is a section of the trade trying to write-off the film and its theatrical performance but the truth is that the film is doing reasonably well for itself. There of course is room to do better but the collections in no way can be termed as 'bad' or 'low'. The box office climate post pandemic is very different from what it used to be. Audiences have become vigilant and selective. At a time when even big star-led commercial films can find it tough to find takers, this rom-com with appeal only in metros, is swiftly moving towards the Rs. 100 crore nett India club. Rs 100 crores is not a benchmark for success but it certainly means that it has found an audience and is not some sort of washout.

The Day-Wise Nett Collections Of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Are As Follows:-



Day 1 - Rs. 14.25cr

Day 2 - Rs. 9.25cr

Day 3 - Rs. 9cr

Day 4 - Rs. 14.5 cr

Day 5 - Rs. 15.25 cr

Day 6 - Rs 5.40 cr

Total = Rs 67.65 crores nett

