UK Box Office: Mohit Suri's Saiyaara becomes highest 3rd week Indian grosser; Makes way towards GBP 3 million

Mohit Suri's Saiyaara starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda is on a record-smashing run in UK. It has been three weeks and the movie's run still doesn't cease to impress. It broke the third week record among Indian movies in UK, grossing GBP 830k. the second best is Pathaan, which did around half of what Saiyaara is doing. The hold over the weekdays is still extremely strong with daily collections, after 21 days, still above the opening day numbers.

Saiyaara Registers The Biggest 3rd Week In UK Among Indian Movies; Gallops Towards GBP 3 Million

Saiyaara stands at around GBP 2.39 million and it is galloping towards the GBP 3 million mark. So far, only Pathaan and Jawan managed to go past this number and Saiyaara is expected to be the 3rd. Saiyaara has a good chance to cross Jawan in UK, although crossing Pathaan seems unlikely. Pathaan is the only Indian movie to have even touched GBP 4 million.

The Biggest 3rd Week In UK Among Indian Movies Is As Under

Rank Movie Gross UK (GBP) 1 Saiyaara 830k 2 Pathaan 468k 3 Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham 450k 4 Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani 361k 5 Bajrangi Bhaijaan 320k

Saiyaara's International Box Office Is More Significant Than Its India Box Office; Here's Why

The theatrics of Saiyaara in overseas are much greater than its blockbuster India performance. There have been a number of small Indian movies that have gone onto do blockbuster numbers in the country. However, doing even better internationally, proves the movie's wide acceptance and global relevance. This movie, apart from lifting Bollywood's 2025 standing, has led to the emergence of two very bankable Indian stars.

Saiyaara Is Currently 2025's 2nd Highest Grossing Indian Movie

Saiyaara's global collections after 3 weeks, stands at Rs 509 crore gross. A lifetime total of Rs 550-560 crore is on the cards, depending upon how the movie holds after the release of War 2 and Coolie. It is the second highest grossing Indian movie of 2025, only behind Chhaava. It may not remain the second best for too long as both War 2 and Coolie aim to gross more.

Saiyaara In Theatres

Saiyaara still plays in select theatres, worldwide. The movie's tickets can be booked from online ticketing applications or from the box office. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

