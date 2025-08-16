War 2 Day 3 India Box Office: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani's movie starts showing worrying signs; Grosses Rs 38 crore

War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, and starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani dropped on day 3 at the India box office. The film was coming off a National holiday and the drop was on the cards, but it should have been holding better. The movie grossed only Rs 38 crore on day 3 when it should have been doing around Rs 50 crore, to be in contention for a favourable verdict.

War 2 Adds Rs 38 Crore Gross On Day 3 In India; Starts Showing Worrying Signs

The Hindi version of War 2 is doing the heavy-lifting, with Rs 26 crore net (Rs 31.50 crore gross). These, in no way, classify as good numbers. Based on the falling trend, these numbers are actually underwhelming. The Telugu version of the movie is on a freefall, with the day 3 gross expected to be around Rs 7 crore. It is over 70 percent down from the opening day. The majority of the Telugu audience has not resonated with films from the Spy Universe, and the case with War 2 is no different. The Tamil version of the movie has negligible contributions of around Rs 15-20 lakh. The final collections from this version shall be under Rs 1.50 crore.

The Day Wise India Gross Collections Of War 2 Are As Under

Day India Gross 1 Rs 59 crore 2 Rs 67 crore 3 Rs 38 crore Total Rs 164 crore gross in 3 days

War 2 Will Barely Do Rs 200 Crore India Gross Over Its Extended Opening Weekend

The 3 day gross of War 2 in India stands at Rs 164 crore, and by the end of the extended weekend, it should barely touch Rs 200 crore. Rs 200 crore India gross should have been breached in two or a maximum of three days given the star power, scale and potential but that has sadly, not happened. Coolie, which held comparitively lesser appeal, has put up higher collections. With the way the movie is doing, it should be curtains for the movie in the weekdays. If the film manages to somehow sustain over the weekdays, even then, it will never be able to do the numbers that help it classify as a success.

War 2 In Theatres

War 2 plays in theatres now. Tickets for the movie can be booked from the box office or from online ticketing applications. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

