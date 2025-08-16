Coolie v/s War 2 : Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR still chase Rajinikanth's crime-actioner at the worldwide box office after 2 days

Coolie vs. War 2 is undoubtedly one of the biggest box office clashes in recent times. Despite minimal overlap in their target audiences, it is among the most high-profile clashes of our era. Initially, War 2 was expected to be the bigger opener and the higher grosser when both films began production. However, as pre-sales commenced, it became evident that Coolie would take the lead in the initial battle.

Coolie Continues Leading War 2 On Day 2; Global Difference Between Both Movies Is Over Rs 80 Crore After 2 Days

Coolie opened worldwide with collections of Rs 150.75 crore, while War 2 managed around Rs 79 crore. On the second day, War 2 narrowed the gap, but Coolie maintained its global lead, driven by a stronger overseas performance. Coolie collected Rs 92 crore, compared to War 2’s Rs 79 crore. While War 2’s second day collections in India surpassed Coolie’s, it still chases the Rajinikanth starrer courtesy the latter's lead in international markets. Ultimately, the difference between Coolie and War 2 will hinge on overseas collections, as their India collections are expected to be nearly identical, with a slight chance of Coolie finishing ahead.

War 2 And Coolie Will Be Viewed As Missed Opportunities Because...

Both films are likely to be viewed as missed opportunities. However, Coolie’s collections are projected to rank among the top five of all time for a Kollywood film, making it reasonable to consider it a superhit. Additionally, its production costs are not as high as perceived, with over 60 percent of the budget reportedly allocated to actor and director remuneration. War 2, on the other hand, is shaping up to be a loss-making venture, which is surprising given the significant non-theatrical revenue that typically offsets costs for producers. The losses faced by the Andhra distributor are best left unaddressed.

War 2 Vs Coolie Clash Update

Realistically, Coolie can be declared the winner of this clash, but its underperformance relative to expectations may disappoint Rajinikanth fans and Lokesh Kanagaraj enthusiasts. War 2, from a purely commercial perspective, will likely be remembered as a nightmare best forgotten.

