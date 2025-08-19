War 2 Day 5 Worldwide Box Office: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani's movie crumples on Monday; Adds just Rs 11.50 crore

War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, and starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani, packed an underwhelming global weekend of Rs 257 crore. The movie opened to just Rs 79 crore including premieres. It added another Rs 79 crore on Independence Day Friday. Then it dropped on Saturday and Sunday grossing Rs 51 crore and 48 crore respectively, making it clear that the word of mouth is just not there for the movie. When the weekend showed such a poor trend, there was literally nothing that was expected from the actioner on Monday, and that's exactly what happened.

War 2 Adds Only Rs 11.50 Crore Worldwide On 1st Monday; Global Total Stands At Rs 268.50 Crore

War 2 just added Rs 11.50 crore worldwide on its first Monday, with India collections of Rs 8.85 crore and overseas collections of Rs 2.65 crore. After the crushing first Monday, War 2 stands at Rs 268.50 crore. There is discount Tuesday, but that won't help much since firstly, the content is not there, and secondly, the rains across India will curb the theatre-going audience from visiting theatres. Due to underwhelming word of mouth, it's unlikely that the film will leg out like Fighter did after the massive Monday drop.

The Day Wise Worldwide Collections Of War 2 Worldwide Are As Under

Day Worldwide Gross Collections 1 Rs 79 crore 2 Rs 79 crore 3 Rs 51 crore 4 Rs 48 crore 5 Rs 11.50 crore Total Rs 268.50 crore gross in 5 days

War 2 Sets Eyes On A Rs 350 Crore Worldwide Gross Finish

War 2's alarming trend suggests that it may barely reach to Rs 350 crore worldwide in its full run and not more. To end with global collections in the range of Fighter and under Devara will be seen as a huge setback for both Hrithik and Jr NTR. It is a rare movie that will incur losses to the producers. Most producers are in a profit these days due to healthy non-theatrical revenues. War 2, despite healthy non-theatrical recoveries, will not breakeven, and that is alarming. The Andhra distributor will lose Rs 45-50 crore. YRF will have to come to a settlement, here, as the losses are of over 50 percent.

