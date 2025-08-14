War 2 Final Hindi Advance Booking Report: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR film ends pre-sales selling 155,000 tickets in top chains for opening day

War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, and starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani has ended its India presales on a decent note, for the Hindi version. The film's total ticket sales in top chains like PVRInox and Cinepolis for day 1 stand at 155,000 tickets. The bookings are better than Fighter, and the average ticket rate is higher too. An opening in the vicinity of Rs 27 crore net can be targetted and that would be a decent result, if not a great or exceptional result that is expected from a film as big as this.

War 2 Closes Presales By Selling 155,000 Tickets In Top Chains For Day 1 In Hindi

The bookings of War 2 are healthy for Independence day. If reports are favourable on the opening day, a Rs 50 crore plus day 2 can be fancied. An extended opening weekend of Rs 150 crore net or so is on the cards, if the content of the movie lands. That would also make the film, well in contention for a Rs 300 crore plus finish. The Telugu version of the movie will also be putting up solid collections for the first weekend if the word of mouth is favourable. The second highest grossing Spy Universe film is all but certain, in that case. Of course, the footfalls of Tiger Zinda Hai and Pathaan require more mass support, which does not seem likely based on the movie's pre-release units that incline more towards the class audiences.

War 2 Has Found More Than Just A Stiff Rival In Coolie

War 2's release rival Coolie is turning out to be a much bigger threat than it seemed to be. It was always going to lead in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, but for it to lead in Karnataka and Telangana, while coming really close to War 2 in Andhra Pradesh is a shocker. Even in North India, it now has enough capacity to put up over Rs 5 crore net for the Hindi version. In short, Coolie is definitely the most preferred movie choice on 14th of August, 2025, and it remains to be seen if War 2 can outdo Coolie on the Independence Day holiday.

War 2 In Theatres

