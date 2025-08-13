War 2 Final North America Premiere Advance Bookings: Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR starrer ends with reasonable USD 630k; Heads for a USD 900k start

War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, and starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani is all set for its release in North America today, the 13th of August, 2025. The movie's bookings are reasonable but for the massive stars associated with the film, it's ordinary and probably even underwhelming for most people. Based on the data provided by 'Venky Box Office', the Ayan Mukerji movie has sold tickets worth USD 630k in North America.

War 2 Advance Bookings Close With USD 630K For Premieres; Gears Up For USD 900K Start

The premiere day collections of War 2 are looking to be in the USD 900k vicinity. A USD 1 million premiere looks difficult, but reaching USD 1 million won't change the outlook of the film. Yes, a positive reception, to a large extent, will. With Jr NTR in the parallel lead, atleast USD 1.5 million was expected, if not the USD 2.6 million that Devara clocked, as premiere culture is big in Tollywood.

The wrong positioning and confused marketing can be blamed for the 'just ordinary' advances. It's only once the film hits theatres, will the view around the movie change, for the better, from the perspective of Telugu movie watching audiences, who still don't consider War 2 as a proper biggie featuring their hero.

Coolie Emerges A Clear Favourite In Its Clash Against War 2

Coolie has taken a substantial lead over War 2, everywhere it has opened. In North America, it has already closed its advance with around USD 2.5 million for the premiere day. This means that the advance bookings of the movie are around 4 times as much as War 2, for the premieres. War 2 is expected to be much leggier than its release rival. Will the legs ensure it ends with higher collections than Coolie is to be seen.

YRF Eyes A Big Hit Again, After Saiyaara

YRF is running high on confidence after Saiyaara, and they will hope that War 2 becomes just as big a hit. The production house made over Rs 275 crore from the Mohit Suri directorial, and now it is to be seen if the Ayan Mukerji directorial can come close to it.

