War 2 (Hindi) Day 1 Box Office Estimates: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer opens with an ordinary Rs 29 crore net

War 2 has finally been released in cinemas. The sequel to the 2019 film, War, marks the return of Hrithik Roshan as Major Kabir Dhaliwal. Also featuring Kiara Advani and Jr NTR, the recently released action thriller is produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films. War 2 competes with Chhaava for the biggest opening day of 2025 in Hindi.

Advertisement

War 2 collects Rs 29 crore on Day 1 in Hindi markets

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 started its journey with an opening collection of Rs 28-30 crore at the Hindi box office. The Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer has received mixed word of mouth on the release day. The opening of the much-hyped action thriller should have been bigger, considering it was touted as one of the biggest movies of 2025.

War 2, which clashed with Rajinikanth-led movie Coolie at the box office, should earn around Rs 40 crore tomorrow. However, the underwhelming opening day response to Aditya Chopra's latest production, along with the mixed reviews, is raising concerns of a good lifetime run.

War 2 Competes With Chhaava For Biggest Day 1 Of 2025 In Hindi

Meanwhile, the good news is that the War sequel is competing with Chhaava for the biggest opening day of 2025 in Hindi. Vicky Kaushal's historical drama earned Rs 29.50 crore on the first day of its release. War 2 will top Chhaava if it manages to come on the higher end of the projections, tomorrow. The all India number of War 2 is in the vicinity of Rs 50 crore net.

Advertisement

Sikandar, which opened at Rs 25 crore, is in the third position, followed by Housefull 5 on the fourth spot, which fetched Rs 22 crore. Having an opening day figure of Rs 20 crore, Saiyaara is in the fifth position.

The Top Hindi Net Openings Of 2025 In India Are As Under

S No. Movies India Net Collections 1 Chhaava Rs 29.50 crore 2 War 2 Rs 28 - 30 crore 3 Sikandar Rs 25 crore 4 Housefull 5 Rs 22 crore 5 Saiyaara Rs 20 crore

War 2 in theaters

War 2 is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for Hrithik Roshan's movie yet? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Box Office Trends: Hrithik Roshan and NTR starrer War 2 headed for a Rs 27 crore start in Hindi