War 2 (Hindi) Day 3 Box Office: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer drops big; Adds Rs 26 crore net on first Saturday

War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, and starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani, added Rs 26 crore on its first Saturday at the India box office for the Hindi version. If anyone would have said that War 2, on its first Saturday, would end up with identical collections as Fighter on its first Saturday, they would be laughed at. But the unexpected as happened, like it always happens in the movie industry. With a weekend trajectory that's not even as good as Fighter, War 2 is on its way to sealing a poor fate.

Advertisement

War 2 Adds Rs 26 Crore On Day 3 In India For The Hindi Version; Packs Rs 99 Crore Net In 3 Days

War 2 opened to collections of Rs 28 crore net. It grew by 55 percent on day 2 (Independence Day), to collect Rs 45 crore net. With Saturday collections coming under its non-holiday opening day collections, War 2 is headed for a sorry fate. The movie's collections stand at Rs 99 crore after 3 days and the Sunday collections may just come under Saturday's, now. Even if we assume that the Sunday collections will be identical to Saturday's, the movie will stand at Rs 125 crore after the extended weekend. To reach Rs 200 crore net is going to be an uphill task if the movie fails to do Rs 8 crore net on Monday.

The Day Wise Hindi Net India Collections Of War 2 Are As Under

Day Hindi Net India Collections 1 Rs 28 crore 2 Rs 45 crore 3 Rs 26 crore Total Rs 99 crore net in 3 days

War 2's Dubbed Versions Disappoint Too

War 2's contributions from the dubbed versions aren't any good, either. The dubbed (Tamil plus Telugu) collections of War 2 are slightly under Rs 40 crore net. By the end of the weekend, it may just be Rs 45 crore net or so, giving the movie an extended net weekend of Rs 167-170 crore (Rs 200 crore gross). The overseas collections of the Ayan Mukerji directorial will be around USD 6.75-7 million (Rs 58.50 - 61 crore gross) after the extended weekend, meaning that the movie will be sitting at Rs 260 crore or so after 4 days. Unless the movie manages some sort of consolidation over the weekdays, it is ending its run in the range of Rs 350 - 375 crore gross worldwide.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: War 2 Day 3 India Box Office: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani's movie starts showing worrying signs; Grosses Rs 38 crore