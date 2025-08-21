War 2 vs Coolie 7 Days India Box Office Comparison: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR film trails behind Rajinikanth starrer
Coolie maintained a lead of Rs 29 crore over Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2 in 7 days of theatrical run.
War 2 and Coolie are the two latest Independence Day releases. Released on August 14 (Thursday), both movies completed 7 days at the box office. Here's comparing the day-wise box office collections of War 2 and Coolie.
Coolie continues to dominate the clash with Rs 29 crore of margin
Coolie, starring Rajinikanth in the lead, opened with Rs 75.50 crore gross and wrapped its opening weekend at Rs 225.25 crore. Further, the movie added Rs 30.25 crore from Monday to Wednesday, with Rs 7.25 crore coming on Day 7. The total 7-day cume of Coolie now stands at Rs 255.50 crore at the Indian box office.
War 2, on the other hand, wrapped its 7-day theatrical run at Rs 226 crore, with Rs 6 crore coming on Wednesday. It remained far behind the Rajinikanth starrer.
Coolie maintained a lead of Rs 29 crore over its rival release by the end of their 7th day. Both movies should aim for a good jump on the second weekend. Going by the current trends, Coolie and War are expected to wind their theatrical runs in the vicinity of Rs 270 crore to Rs 295 crore. It will be interesting to see whether the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial can hit the Rs 300 crore mark at the Indian box office or not.
Day Wise India Gross Box Office Comparison between Coolie and War 2 Are As Under
|Day
|Coolie
|War 2
|Thursday
|Rs 75.50 crore
|Rs 59 crore
|Friday
|Rs 63 crore
|Rs 67 crore
|Saturday
|Rs 46.25 crore
|Rs 38 crore
|Sunday
|Rs 40.50 crore
|Rs 36 crore
|Monday
|Rs 13 crore
|Rs 9.50 crore
|Tuesday
|Rs 10 crore
|Rs 10.50 crore
|Wednesday
|Rs 7.25 crore
|Rs 6 crore
|Total
|Rs 255.50 crore gross in 7 days
|Rs 226 crore gross in 7 days
War 2 and Coolie in cinemas
War 2 and Coolie are now playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
