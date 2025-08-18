Top 5 Hrithik Roshan Net India Opening Weekends: War 2 takes the throne with Rs 170 crore; Fighter and War follow suit

Hrithik Roshan is among the most loved Indian actors. He has been a heartthrob for over 25 years now. His recent release, War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji and co-starring Jr NTR and Kiara Advani among others, had an underwhelming weekend, but that has not stopped it from becoming his highest weekend opener. War 2's weekend collections stand at Rs 170 crore net (all languages), with the Hindi version contributing Rs 125 crore net, and the Tamil and Telugu version adding Rs 45 crore net.

War 2 Becomes Hrithik Roshan's Biggest Weekend Opener, Netting Rs 170 Crore In 4 Days

Being a pan-India biggie, a lot more was expected out of War 2. With costs of over Rs 400 crore, the movie needed to be doing around Rs 225-250 crore net, with good word of mouth, to be in contention to be a hit or superhit venture. Based on the Monday drop, it is unlikely that the actioner will even do Rs 250 crore net in its full run.

The 2 War movies top the weekend for Hrithik Roshan, followed by Bang Bang, Krrish 3 and Super 30. The biggest hit of the lot is Krrish 3, followed by War. War 2 is expected to be the only unsuccessful movie in this top 5 list, based on the big Monday drop that it is experiencing.

The Highest Hrithik Roshan Net Weekend Openers At The Indian Box Office Are As Under

Rank Movie India Net Weekend Days In The Weekend 1 War 2 Rs 175 crore 4 2 War Rs 160 crore 5 3 Bang Bang Rs 87 crore 4 4 Krrish 3 Rs 53 crore 3 5 Super 30 Rs 51 crore 3

Next Movie In The Spy Universe

The next movie in the Spy Universe after War 2 is Alpha. After the debacle of War 2, some serious brainstorming will be required by the production house, so that the Alia Bhatt, Sharvari and Bobby Deol starrer doesn't meet the same fate as the former.

War 2 In Theatres

