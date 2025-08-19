Coolie Hindi Box Office Day 5: Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj's crime flick witnesses 65 percent drop, adds Rs 1.50 crore on first Monday

Coolie: The Powerhouse, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and starring Rajinikanth in the lead, has recorded a big drop on its first Monday, following a decent opening weekend at the Hindi box office.

Coolie registers a 65% drop on first Monday

Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, Coolie could add only Rs 1.40 crore to Rs 1.60 crore to the tally on its first Monday, bringing the 5-day cume to Rs 20 crore net at the Hindi box office. The movie witnessed a big drop of 65% on first Monday over its opening day in Hindi. Though the movie had no expectations in the Hindi markets against War 2, it still draw a reasonable figure in its 5-day run.

However, the movie could have perform better if it opened to a superlative word-of-mouth. The average talk turned out to be its major hurdle. The Rajini-Loki movie is expected to wind its theatrical run in the vicinity of Rs 35 crore to Rs 40 crore at the Hindi box office. Coolie, now has one more week for a clear run as Param Sundari is all set to arrive the next weekend, which is expected to grab most of the screens.

Day-wise box office collections of Coolie: The Powerhouse in Hindi:

Day Net Hindi Collections Thursday Rs 4.25 crore Friday Rs 6.00 crore Saturday Rs 4.00 crore Sunday Rs 4.25 crore Monday Rs 1.50 crore (est.) Total Rs 20 crore net in 5 days in Hindi

Coolie in cinemas

Coolie is now playing in cinemas. Tickets can be booked from the online web portals or you can grab them from the counter itself.

