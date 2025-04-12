With dual re-releases, Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar tops 2025 India box office among Hollywood films

A decade after its original release, Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar has emerged as the most successful Hollywood film of 2025 in India. The feat is even more remarkable when considering the title is available for streaming on multiple platforms.

To mark the film’s 10th anniversary, Interstellar was set to return to Indian IMAX screens in December 2024. It was, however, pushed back to February 2025 to make way for the release of Pushpa 2, sparking outrage among Nolan’s fans. Many took to social media to criticize the decision, arguing that a cinematic marvel was being sidelined in favor of a mass-market entertainer.

When the film finally hit theaters in February 2025, it collected an impressive Rs 20.20 crore in just seven days. But its IMAX run was once again cut short—this time to make way for the Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava. Yet, the film’s momentum didn’t die down. A special re-release in March brought Interstellar back to the big screen, and audiences jumped at the opportunity. The film is still in theaters for those interested.

With its dual re-releases in India, Interstellar has outperformed new Hollywood entries such as Captain America: Brave New World and Snow White.

Speaking to the Associated Press about the endeavor’s enduring legacy, Nolan expressed his gratitude, saying it’s rewarding for a filmmaker to see audiences appreciate their work at any point—especially when the appreciation holds after 10 years. The coveted director added that he was glad people had the chance to experience it in its intended format again.

Originally released in November 2014, Interstellar, for those who may not know, follows a group of astronauts searching for a new habitable planet as Earth faces ecological collapse. Starring Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, and Jessica Chastain, the film was praised for its storytelling, visuals, and scientific accuracy. It grossed USD 681 million worldwide in its initial run and won the Oscar for Best Visual Effects.

Watch the trailer here:

In 2025, Interstellar not only made old fans relive the nostalgia, but it also introduced itself to a newer generation while cementing its place as a timeless cinematic triumph. Interstellar is a testament that great storytelling does not have an expiry date.

