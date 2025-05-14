BTS dragged into Sean 'Diddy' Combs' trial? Find out surprising reason juror name-dropped South Korean group

BTS may be fulfilling their mandatory military service, but their global influence shows no signs of slowing down. While the group is currently stationed in South Korea, their impact continues to resonate far beyond borders — even making waves in the United States.

This unexpected connection surfaced amid the ongoing legal drama involving music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs. Yes, you heard that right. The legendary producer and rapper is currently facing serious charges, including allegations of s*x trafficking and racketeering.

Advertisement

So, how does BTS fit into this narrative?

The mention came during courtroom coverage of Diddy’s high-profile case. According to Stephanie Soo, host of the popular true-crime podcast Rotten Mango, BTS was briefly mentioned during the jury selection.

In a TikTok video recounting her experience attending several days of the trial, Stephanie shared an interesting moment. While speaking with one of the potential jurors, she learned that the juror, a woman whose identity remains confidential, described her musical taste as rooted in rock and hip-hop. Then came the unexpected comment: “I’m currently watching a concert by a group called BTS or Bangtan Boys.”

Stephanie noted that while the comment didn’t seem directly relevant to the trial, it stood out simply because of how casually the South Korean band was brought up in such a serious context.

But why would a juror mention BTS in a case that has nothing to do with them?

Advertisement

There could be a few reasons. One possibility is that, since the case revolves around a music industry figure, jurors may have been asked about their musical interests to assess potential bias. It’s not uncommon for jury selection to explore personal preferences to ensure impartiality — especially in cases involving celebrities. That could explain why the juror happened to bring up BTS during the conversation Stephanie had with her.

In the end, it might have been just a passing mention — but it’s another reminder of how far BTS’ reach extends, even into the most unexpected corners of public life.

Important Clarification: BTS is NOT related to any P. Diddy (Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs) case. Neither the members nor their music are involved in any legal matter. BTS is NOT mentioned in any USA case or by any legal representatives in any of the trials

ALSO READ: BTS' Jin to take on Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning as Tom Cruise lands Run Jin appearance; fans excited for singer's 'Hollywood debut'