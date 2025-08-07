BTS’ Jimin’s solo song Letter gets stolen on music platforms, fans demand swift correction: ‘Take immediate action’

BTS’ Jimin has showcased his solo musical abilities with the release of 2 individual albums, FACE and MUSE, which were released consecutively in the years 2023 and 2024. Marking his first official solo venture away from his team, FACE saw the star drop a six-song tracklist, but what came as a surprise was the seventh, hidden track called Letter. Now, 2 years after the release of the song, it has been ‘stolen’ by someone who goes by the artist name ‘Mirry3m’ across music platforms. The BTS ARMY have called out this blatant copyright infringement and demanded it be rightfully named under the singer’s artist profile.

Advertisement

Jimin’s Letter to fans claimed by unknown person

Fans have noticed that the accused version of BTS member Jimin’s solo track Letter, a fan song that the singer aimed at them, was incorrectly added under the name Miryusif Mammadli (Mirry3m) on Spotify, YouTube, TikTok, Amazon Music, Deezer, and Indiefy. Taking to social media, the BTS ARMY has now demanded that the rightful owner of the song, aka Jimin, get the credit for it on his music profile. Reporting it as ‘stolen’, the fans are also asking for action against the owner of the unrelated person involved in the case.

The track, while hidden, appears only on the physical version of the FACE album and hence was not made digitally available for the listeners who had not bought the record. A common tactic to encourage and boost physical album sales, FACE managed to sell a total of 1.45 million copies across platforms, with a million of those coming right in the first week. Interestingly, over 940,000 of these were acquired by the fans right on the release day of the album.

Advertisement

Recently, Jimin managed to grab a nomination as a part of the upcoming 2025 MTV Video Music Awards in the Best K-pop category for his song Who, the lead track off of his second studio album MUSE.

ALSO READ: BTS enjoys rare LA outing with RM, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin and V posing amid play fighting sans THIS member