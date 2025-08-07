BTS enjoys rare LA outing with RM, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin and V posing amid play fighting sans THIS member

‘Thank you, Jimin’ began trending right on August 7, and indeed, the singer did something that the fans need to be thankful for! Sharing a slew of photos on his personal Instagram, ARMY was able to view BTS from the lens of a fellow member. RM, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin and V were spotted in the update seemingly taken at a lakeside restaurant. Arm-in-arm, the five members were all smiles for the camera, but member Jungkook was nowhere to be seen despite knowingly being in LA with them. It looks like the reports about his solo comeback and possible tour may soon come true. Meanwhile, member Jin is on his way to wrap his solo tour in the next few days.

BTS enjoys being among themselves, and here’s proof

In the new update on Jimin’s Instagram, the team seemed to be out for a meal at a waterfront restaurant. The first photo showed them side-hugging each other in casual fits, looking into the camera. Despite no makeup on their faces, the BTS members looked as handsome as ever and glowed under the LA sunset light. Jimin further shared pictures he took of J-Hope appearing well rested and a selfie with his hyung. Another one showed members RM and SUGA laughing at probably what was being said behind the lens, in a very candid shot of the two, earning cheers from the fans who celebrated a new ‘Namgi’ photo. The BTS leader seemed to be carrying a filming camera of his home, raising expectations about possible video footage from the meeting.

The ‘95 liners’ friendship was as vivid as ever, with Jimin and V engaging in a play-fight with the former aiming a punch at the crouched down latter. Giving a peek into their meal, their dessert choices were revealed, and the singer ended his update with a beautiful snap of the beachside as the water glistened.

Member V also shared his own set of photos from the outing, captioning how the food was delicious and the sight was very pretty! J-Hope revealed his own video of the quintet, who seemed to have had a jolly good time, grinning and posing in glee.

Expectations are high as Jin and Jungkook will reunite with the group soon, following the end of the former’s solo tour on August 10.

