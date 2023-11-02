BTS' Jungkook's Standing Next to You: Know famed dancer Ian Eastwood set to star in solo music video

BTS member Jungook is gearing up for his first solo album's release. Fans were treated to a music video teaser of the title track of GOLDEN, Standing Next to You. The video featured famed dancer Ian Eastwood. On top of that, Brian Puspos will also be reuniting with the idol. Additionally, Jake Kodish, Vinh Nguyen, Nick Joseph and Devin Pornel will also be appearing. Here are all the details of the heartthrob dancer.

Ian Eastwood reunites with Brian Puspos for Jungkook's Standing Next to You

Jungkook's Standing Next to You teaser revealed a fabulous dance lineup that will be featured in his upcoming music video. His first album as a soloist will be dropping on November 1 and prior to that, the sneak peek gave a hint to the fans that the upcoming performance would be nothing less than a fire. Fans were quick to spot choreographer and dancer Brian Puspos (who has collaborated with Jungkook in the past too) in the music video teaser. Ian Eastwood's feature though came as a happy shock to everyone.

This is not Ian Eastwood's first time working in the K-pop industry. In the past, he has worked on SHINee's View and Taemin's Danger, and both of the songs have amazing choreography. He was also involved with VIXX's Chained Up. Justin Bieber's hit songs Beauty and the Beat, No Pressure and E.T.A.

Brian Puspos has also previously worked with Justin Bieber, Chris Brown and BTS. The two dancers were together in the Mos Wanted Crew and participated in World of Dance in 2012. They gained fame and popularity with their sensational skills and talent.

Brian Puspos welcomes Ian Eastwood to the team for Standing Next to You

Ian Eastwood and Brian Puspos took to Instagram to confirm that they were a part of Jungkook's upcoming endeavor. Brian Puspos commented on Ian Eastwood's Instagram post which shared the reel of Standing Next to You. The 3D dancer welcomed Ian Eastwood to Jungkook's dance team.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS' Jungkook's GOLDEN: Know title track, collabs, MV release time, and more