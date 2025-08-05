BTS’ RM wants to go back to South Korea already, shares photos from Disneyland trip and dates with Jimin and J-Hope

BTS’ RM seems to be homesick! It’s been a month since he initially traveled to the USA on July 6 to work on the group’s upcoming comeback album. While he briefly returned to host friend and stylist Kimvenchy’s wedding with SUGA and J-Hope, it’s been about three weeks since the group wrote, recorded, and enjoyed their stay in Los Angeles. But the members seem to want to go back to their homeland already.

RM wants to go back home

In an Instagram update on August 5, RM captioned a carousel of photos “Starting to feel like going back home..’, capturing his thoughts about wanting to return to South Korea after being in a foreign land for a long while. Adding to what was previously known, he shared photos from his recent trip to Disneyland, California, with a butterfly shirt and chino pants. Interestingly, he seemed to have had a great time hanging out with Mickey Mouse and riding the fun train in adorable photos.

In another set of photos, shared from their time visiting a beach in Los Angeles, showed Jimin and J-Hope joining RM for a Namjooning session. Dressed in laidback fits, the superstars seemed to be having a fun day out in the sun, away from the recording studios and probably all the heavy songwriting they seemed to be doing. Earlier today, J-Hope revealed behind-the-scenes of their jam with Charlie Puth, as even Jungkook and V seemed to have joined them post their quick trip back home. The BTS leader and SUGA were seen working hard on new music.

The group is currently working on their spring 2026 album after their military discharges and is said to be in the recording room with talented producers and composers from around the world. Member Jin is all set to join the team after wrapping up his solo tour on August 10.

