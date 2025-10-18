Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office 3rd Friday: Varun Dhawan's film enters 3rd weekend with Rs. 90 lakh, looking for Rs. 60 crore finish

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari recorded a drop on the third Friday. The movie wants to collect around Rs. 85 lakh to Rs. 90 lakh on Day 16, taking the total cume to Rs. 54.75 crore. The drop from its previous Friday is roughly around 60 percent. The movie is taking its last few breaths at the box office as it is set to wind its theatrical run with the arrival of Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat post Diwali.

The Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer is expected to show some growth on the next three days and end its box office journey somewhere around Rs. 60 crore in India. This is not a favorable end for such a star-studded movie. However, at one point, it looked like the movie would settle under Rs. 50 crore mark, considering its average reception among the audience.

The Buy-One-Get-One (BOGO) offers on weekdays and the holiday period boosted its business and gave it some life. However, even achieving the Rs. 60 crore figure will not be able to save its ship as it already sank in the opening weekend itself. The movie has already turned out to be another flop at the box office.

The genre and mid-scale films are struggling in general in the post-pandemic times. One of the prime reasons is the erosion of the theatrical base by digital platforms. However, there have been some films like Jolly LLB 3 and Sitaare Zameen Par that got appreciation and sailed through, but even they couldn't earn as high as they would have back in the pre-pandemic times.

The 8-week OTT window is killing the business in a big way. The audience prefers to wait for the movie to arrive on OTT platforms rather than going out for the theatrical experience. The makers should escalate the 8-week window to somewhere between 6 months to revive the business and the genre.

Box office collections of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari:

Day Nett Week One (8 days) Rs. 40.25 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 2.25 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 3.35 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 3.50 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 1.15 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 1.35 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 1.00 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 1.00 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 0.90 lakh (est.) Total Rs. 54.75 cr.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

