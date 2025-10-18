Box Office: Akshay Kumar's courtroom drama remains steady at low levels, adds Rs. 30 lakh on 5th Friday

Jolly LLB 3 collected Rs. 30 lakh on its 5th Friday today, witnessing a flat hold at the box office. The movie is sustaining well in its last phase, though on low levels. However, this good hold should have come in the initial days. The movie has three more days left before closing its theatrical run. Currently standing at Rs 111.05 crore, the film is expected to wind up its box office journey at Rs 112 crore net. The movie is taking its last few breaths at the box office, before the arrival of Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat on October 21.

At one point, even achieving the Rs 100 crore mark looked difficult. However, the courtroom drama picked up well in the second week and continued to gain traction, albeit at a low level. Backed by Star Studios, Jolly LLB 3 will end up being an average affair at the box office. Though it's not what one expects from a franchise film, it has performed better than Akshay Kumar's previous releases- Kesari Chapter 2 and Sky Force.

The primary challenge for such mid-scale movies is the audience shift. The audience nowadays prefers the digital medium for such movies over the theatrical experience. Moreover, the 8-week OTT window is undermining their theatrical base as the audience has developed a habit of waiting for a film, which doesn’t generate much anticipation or buzz on social media. Jolly LLB 3 managed to get appreciation, but since the upfront interest was lacking, it simply couldn’t benefit from it as much as films used to do in the past. The need is to elongate the theatrical window so much that it becomes inconvenient for the audience to wait.

Box office collections of Jolly LLB 3:

Week/Day Box Office (Nett) Week 1 Rs. 71.00 crore Week 2 Rs. 28.25 crore Week 3 Rs. 7.25 crore 4th Friday Rs. 0.50 crore 4th Saturday Rs. 1.10 crore 4th Sunday Rs. 1.30 crore 4th Monday Rs. 0.30 crore 4th Tuesday Rs. 0.45 crore 4th Wednesday Rs. 0.30 crore 4th Thursday Rs. 0.30 crore 5th Friday Rs. 0.30 crore (est.) Total Rs. 111.05 crore (est.)

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Box Office: Thamma advance bookings start on a positive note, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna aim for good Day 1