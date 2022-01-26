Comeback soon? Fans guess what’s cooking in BLACKPINK’s kitchen as Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé & Lisa do a livestream

BLINKs, it seems like the happy days are approaching! On January 25, all the four BLACKPINK members held a fansign event on fan community platform Weverse where they engaged in fun chat with their fans. Soon after, members Jisoo and Lisa got on VLive+ to begin a livestream after a long time. Later, Jennie and Rosé joined them, making it the first full group live broadcast of the year.

Rosé also shared a selfie on her Instagram stories post the fan sign!

Keen fans were quick to ask the BLACKPINK members about their upcoming plans and if a group comeback was on the way. However, the ever secretive members were tight lipped. One lucky fan who had the chance to speak with Jennie for the fan sign asked the ‘SOLO’ star about the next album to which she replied how she cannot say when there will be a comeback; however, she confirmed that they are preparing dedicatedly. Jennie also asked the fans to wait for them.

Well, if Jennie says, we believe her! The confirmation that all BLACKPINK fans including us have been waiting for, has been received and we will wait for more information. On the other hand, the girl group’s ultra popular track ‘KILL THIS LOVE’, became their second music video to cross 1.5 billion views on YouTube. The group achieved this feat in just over 2 years and nine months.

Moreover, BLACKPINK was announced as the 3rd most influential name in South Korea according to a list that surveyed the people who had the most positive influence on the nation’s image.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK members having a full group comeback soon?