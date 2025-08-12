BTS advises BIGHIT MUSIC’s new boy group CORTIS to be ‘good to people around’ and 'no need to be perfect' before debut

6 years after the debut of TOMORROW X TOGETHER and 12 years post BTS, BIGHIT MUSIC is all set to launch its next boy group called CORTIS in the K-pop realm. Another five-piece, much like their predecessors, the team will comprise members Martin, James, Juhoon, Seonghyeon, and Keonho, ranging from 16 to 19 years old. Opening up about the help they’ve received from their sunbaes, the boys shared how the iconic septet want them to be kind to others and build upon their experiences from rookie idols to adept ones in the future.

BTS wants CORTIS to be humble and adaptive, much like themselves

Talking to Rolling Stone about their upcoming highly anticipated debut, CORTIS shared the advice from other HYBE artists or BIGHIT MUSIC artists that has remained with them. As revealed by leader Martin, the seniors from the same label, BTS, who have built themselves up from the bottom, showed their down-to-earth nature once again by saying, “‘Do well by the people that you're working with, the staff.’ And I feel like that's all that matters. To hit a long run, you've got to be good to the people around you. You've got to show love.”

Known to have been some of the kindest artists to work with, the chart-toppers want the same habits to be inculcated in their hoobaes.

It seems that the younger ones have taken it in stride, as the oldest member, James, added, “I think in the end, we make up CORTIS, but at the same time, the staff and everyone included - they're all part of CORTIS. It's all a big team and big family.”

That wasn’t all, the 12-year professionals took a leaf out of their own growth to enlighten about the fact that debuting is not the end of their K-pop careers, considering how big and difficult that is considered to be. Kickstarting your life as singers in the industry can be the start of something great, and CORTIS needs to evolve over time without trying to attain perfection right from the get-go.

CORTIS is all set to debut on August 18 with an album titled COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES.

